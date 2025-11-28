Russia’s IT market may grow 10% in 2026

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia’s IT market may expand by 10% in 2026, despite growth slowing to 3% in 2025, according to data from the T1 IT holding.

The company estimated that the acceleration in 2026 will stem from a shift by businesses "from fragmented deployments to scalable architectural solutions and managed services." A transition from one-off capital purchases to stable programs aimed at enhancing the efficiency of IT investments is expected. This will be facilitated by process standardization, the development of platform-based solutions, and managed operations.

However, the market will continue to be constrained by limited availability of accelerators and high-power racks for IT equipment. Another factor hampering growth will be increasingly complex compliance requirements — both related to data and to artificial intelligence.

The primary growth driver will remain the software and IT services segment: T1 estimates it will grow 4% in 2025 and 9% in 2026. Although its momentum has slowed compared with 2023-2024, demand remains strong thanks to applied software, information-security solutions, and the expansion of cloud-consumption models.

The IT equipment segment may decline 10% in 2025 but then return to growth at 8% in 2026. The company explains that demand for hardware had been "excessive" in previous years, and the market is now cooling, with declines in certain categories. However, the balance is gradually shifting toward domestic production, making positive dynamics likely in 2026-2027.