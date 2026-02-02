British, US spy planes spotted near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. A British Air Force Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a US Saab 340B ISR reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft have been spotted in airspace near the Kaliningrad Region, according to data from the flight monitoring service Flightradar24, reviewed by TASS.

The British reconnaissance aircraft took off from RAF Waddington, flew over the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and Lithuania, and then entered airspace near the Kaliningrad Region.

The American reconnaissance aircraft took off from Poland, flew over Lithuania, and off the coast of Sweden, and is patrolling the area near the Kaliningrad Region. As of 5:10 p.m. Moscow time, (2:10 p.m. GMT) both planes were still in the airspace near the Kaliningrad Region.