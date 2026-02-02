Finland loses status of ‘honest broker,’ cannot be intermediary — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. After joining NATO, Finland has irrevocably lost its status of an "honest broker" and cannot mediate in any international processes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"With Finland's accession to NATO in 2023 and the accelerated development of the country's territory by the forces of the military bloc, the former status of 'an honest broker' in international affairs by the Finns, in our opinion, has been irretrievably lost," the Foreign Ministry said referring to Helsinki's role in possible negotiations on European security.

It said Moscow "has no reason to assume the possibility for Finland to become an intermediary in any future negotiation processes, while maintaining the current foreign policy course and the very geopolitical philosophy of Helsinki."