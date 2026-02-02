Russia worried over increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards Cuba — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia is concerned over the growing tensions and escalating aggressive rhetoric against Cuba, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"We are closely following the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean region. We express concern over the growing tensions and escalation of aggressive rhetoric, including against our friend, the Republic of Cuba," it said.

Moscow insists on settling any interstate problems politically and diplomatically, the ministry stressed. "We are convinced that the language of blackmail and threats is unacceptable, especially against Cuba, its people and government. We hope that pragmatism and common sense will prevail in the long run," it said.