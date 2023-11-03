Moscow court arrests two suspects in RUDN University blast plot

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court sent to pretrial custody three young men, accused of a plot to carry out a terror attack in the building of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University in the Russian capital, the court’s press service has told TASS on Thursday.

The three suspects, identified only by their family names and initials (Polyakov A.A., Dyomin M.D. and Sergeyev D.G.) will remain in a pretrial detention facility until early January 2024.

They have been accused of preparations for a terror attack, committed by a group of individuals in collusion. The charges against them are punishable with up to 20 years in prison.

No other details of the case are known at this point.