Yamal presents interactive map of region's permafrost areas

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. An interactive permafrost map containing data on area and depth of perennially frozen soils is available on the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region's cartographic portal, the regional government's press service said.

"Scientists have launched an interactive permafrost map on Yamal's cartographic portal. It offers accurate data on the depth and distribution of frozen soils. This information will be useful for scientists, designers and builders in developing and implementing advanced mechanisms in construction of facilities in Arctic conditions. The data will be used also in planning infrastructures in the region's backbone cities," the press service said.

The map is based on the regional permafrost monitoring system, which the Arctic Research Center has been developing since 2018. Nowadays, the network unites about 70 background wells and more than 400 geotechnical wells to monitor temperature changes in soils both in natural conditions and in areas of active development. The data form the scientific basis for decision-making in construction, ecology and territorial planning in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.

The interactive service has a system of special cartographic layers, where users can switch between them and learn about geological processes, geo-cryology zones, and recommendations to use the first and second approaches to construction on permafrost. The first approach is to maintain frozen the soil under foundations, the second approach involves targeted thawing before or during the facility's operation.

Online data now is available for Salekhard, Novy Urengoy, Labytnangi, Harp and Gornoknyazevsk. During the current year, the observation network will be expanded to create a forecast background geo-cryology map, which will be part of the interactive service - to ensure long-term geotechnical safety and increase infrastructure sustainability in the changing climate.

In 2023, Yamal became Russia's first region to join the national system for background monitoring of permafrost conditions. The regional and national systems allow scientists to monitor in detail the permafrost conditions both under existing buildings and in remote areas.