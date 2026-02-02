Gazprom sets January record for gas deliveries to Russian consumers

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Gazprom set a new all-time January record for gas deliveries to Russian consumers from the Unified Gas Supply System, the holding said in a statement.

"According to operational data, 51.275 bln cubic meters of gas were delivered to Russian consumers. For 14 consecutive days — from January 15 to 28 — supplies were at the maximum levels for those days. The previous record was reached in January 2024 with 50.971 bln cubic meters of gas," the statement said.

Gazprom's gas transportation system is reliably supplied, thanks in part to its underground gas storage facilities (UGS), the company said, noting that by this winter, the holding had built up a record operating gas reserve of 73.17 bln cubic meters in Russian UGS facilities.