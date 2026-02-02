Almaz-Antey to showcase innovative drone technologies at NAIS expo

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group will present key achievements in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight support systems and technologies, as well as new developments for the unmanned aerial systems industry, at the 13th National Exhibition and National Aviation Infrastructure Salon (NAIS), the company press service reported.

"In total, more than 20 modern high-tech developments, samples, and mock-ups of equipment designed to equip the Unified Air Traffic Management System (UATMS) units, as well as for surveillance, identification, traffic monitoring, and flight data exchange of unmanned aircraft, will be presented at the Almaz-Antey Group exhibition area," the statement says.

In particular, the aerospace defense group will present advanced lighting equipment for civil aviation airfields that meets modern international standards. "These include high-and low-intensity lights, uncontrolled airfield signs, a remote-control system for lighting navigational aids, and an airport automation system," Almaz-Antey reported. The system was developed and manufactured in Russia, ensuring full independence from foreign manufacturers.

Furthermore, a full-scale model of the control unit from the new Sintez-AR3 air traffic control automation system for airfield and regional UATMS centers will be showcased at NAIS. "The system is a completely domestic development and incorporates cutting-edge solutions for processing air traffic monitoring and flight plan information," the group said.

The company emphasized that a key part of the exhibit will be developments related to the creation of a unified infrastructure for communications, navigation, surveillance, and automation to support drone flights. "The President of the Russian Federation has set the task to radically accelerate the development of the unmanned aircraft industry, ensuring the soonest opening of airspace to civilian UAVs, and to establish an effective system of public administration in the field of unmanned aviation based on the implementation of new technological solutions, as well as existing domestic developments that ensure reliable airspace monitoring." "In the face of systemic technological challenges and threats, the Almaz-Antey Group considers this task to be of the utmost importance and makes every effort to achieve its successful solution," Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO Dmitry Savitsky said.

The 13th National Exhibition and National Aviation Infrastructure Salon (NAIS) is one of Russia's leading industry events dedicated to the development of air transportation. The event will be held in Moscow on February 4-5.