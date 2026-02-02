Russia’s Sarma MLRS to be unveiled at Riyadh expo — arms exporter

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s newest high-mobility Sarma multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) equipped with new guided projectiles, will be unveiled at the World Defense Show 2026 exhibition in Saudi Arabia, CEO of the Rosoboronexport weapons exporter Alexander Mikheyev said.

"In 2026, Riyadh will host world premieres of Russian weapons models developed based on real combat experience. For the first time, we will showcase the full-size Sarma MLRS with new guided projectiles. <...> We will hold a demonstration of the new product and negotiate cooperation with countries friendly to Russia," Mikheyev said.

The company specified that this 300mm MLRS was developed by the state tech corporation Rostec based on combat experience with rocket artillery. Sarma is a next-generation system. "It utilizes modern Russian-made electronic components, significantly enhancing its performance characteristics compared to previous-generation systems, including the speed of preparation for firing and target engagement accuracy at ranges of up to 120 km," Rosoboronexport reported.

The Sarma weapon will be unveiled at the exhibition as part of a reconnaissance-strike complex. "Alongside it, the Supercam S350 UAV, designed for target reconnaissance and designation, as well as the Planshet-A artillery fire control automation system on the Atlet armored chassis, will be on display," the company emphasized.

The World Defense Show will be held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.