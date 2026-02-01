Russia-China ties are highly effective and built on trust — Shoigu

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. The high effectiveness of intergovernmental cooperation between Russia and China is the result of deep, trust-based relations, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I would like to emphasize that the high effectiveness of intergovernmental cooperation between Russia and China is the result of deep, trust-based relations grounded in the principles of equality, mutual respect, and the pursuit of a balance of interests," the Russian Security Council secretary said.

"These foundations are enshrined in the landmark Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between Russia and China, whose 25th anniversary we are marking this year. The document fully retains its relevance and rightfully serves as a benchmark for equal and mutually respectful engagement between our two countries," he added.