Russian Foreign Ministry works on Putin’s order from November 5 Security Council — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accepted the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin from the November 5 Security Council meeting and is working on it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for the instruction of President Vladimir Putin at the meeting of the Security Council on November 5, it was accepted for execution and is in the works. The public will be informed about the results," the minister told reporters.

At the meeting, Putin instructed the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the special services and civilian agencies to make proposals on the possibility of preparing for nuclear weapons tests.

"So far, Moscow has not received any explanations on what [US] President Donald Trump meant when he announced the resumption of nuclear tests. It is unclear whether it was a question of testing nuclear weapons carriers, of conducting so-called subcritical tests (i.e. tests in which no nuclear reaction occurs and which are carried out by all nuclear states to maintain the safety and combat capability of nuclear arsenals, they do not contradict the voluntarily assumed obligations of such states and do not violate the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which has not entered into force). Or maybe Donald Trump really talked about Washington's intention to resume full-scale nuclear tests," the minister explained.

"The comments of Washington's representatives, which get into the public space, rather indicate that they do not have a common understanding of what the US president meant."

Earlier, Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons, arguing that some other countries were already doing so. He did not explain which tests he was talking about, whether he meant, among other things, detonation of nuclear warheads.