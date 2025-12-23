Gazprom Board approves investment cuts by a third in 2026

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Gazprom approved the investment program reduction by 32% or by 515 bln rubles ($6.6 bln) in 2026 as compared to this year, the Russian gas holding said.

"The Board of Directors approved the investment program and the budget for 2026. The total investment program financing volume is 1.1 trillion rubles ($14.1 bln). The indicators did not change as compared to the version approved by the Executive Committee in October," the company said.

The approved financial plan will provide for coverage of Gazprom’s liabilities without deficit, in full volume, the gas holding said.

The priority projects for Gazprom in 2026 are further development of gas production centers in East Russia and in the Yamal Peninsula, gas infrastructure development of Russian regions, expansion of the Power of Siberia trunk gas pipeline capacity, development of the gas processing system of Gazprom, the project of the System of trunk gas pipelines Eastern Gas Supply System and projects supporting the peak gas demand.