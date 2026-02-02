Trump believes US-Cuba deal close at hand

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. The Washington administration is engaging with leadership in Havana regarding the situation around Cuba due to the US energy blockade, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We are dealing with the Cuban leaders right now," the US leader declared. "And I think we're pretty close," Trump said, referring to a potential agreement with the Cuban government, although he did not go into details or specify what such a deal might encompass.

On January 29, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order making it possible for Washington to impose tariffs on goods from the countries providing oil to Cuba. The document also declared a state of emergency over an alleged threat from Cuba. Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned the measures, saying they not only could make Cuba face "a total blockade of energy supplies" but also "violate all principles of international trade," creating "extreme life conditions" for the Cuban people.

Cuba’s already complicated energy situation deteriorated after the US military seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3. Blackout intervals increased to over ten hours across the island, including in the capital Havana.