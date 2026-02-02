Elections to Palestinian parliament to be held on November 1

CAIRO, February 2. /TASS/. Elections to the Palestinian National Council (PNC), or the supreme legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), will be held both inside and outside Palestinian territories on November 1, 2026, according to a relevant document signed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"Elections to the Palestinian National Council are to be held on November 1, 2026. All the Palestinians living both inside and outside it should take part in the voting, if this is possible. The country’s Central Elections Commission will be in charge of overseeing the elections," the WAFA agency said, citing the document.

On July 19, 2025, Abbas signed a document instructing to organize elections to the PLO parliament by the end of 2025. However, this was not done. Under document, the new parliament will have 350 seats, with two thirds of the members living in Palestinian territories and a third representing the diaspora abroad.

The Palestinian National Council is the PLO’s key legislative authority, unlike the Palestinian Legislative Council, a PLO unicameral legislature in the West Bank. PNC members are to be elected by direct vote, but this has never been done since 1964, when this body was established. The PNC is headquartered in the Jordanian capital city of Amman.