GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russia, unlike many other countries, possesses unique capabilities for energy generation both for itself and for others amid a global energy shortage driven by the development of artificial intelligence. The country has excellent prospects, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

Responding to a TASS question, the Security Council deputy chairman noted that energy consumption will only continue to rise as AI spreads, while also pointing to progress in the development of hydropower facilities and the intensive expansion of nuclear generation. "In this sense, our country is special. We have unique capabilities to generate energy precisely for these purposes," he said.

"We are capable of supplying both ourselves and other countries — and there will certainly be energy-deficient regions, not simply due to household consumption, but specifically because of consumption aimed at achieving high results in digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Our prospects here are very good," Medvedev stressed.

"I hope that we will be able to reach agreements with our main partners on this issue and how to use all of this rationally," he chairman concluded.