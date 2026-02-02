MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The United States is not capable of unilaterally changing the status of South Africa's participation in the Group of Twenty, and Pretoria's work should be resumed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"South Africa is a full-fledged permanent G20 member. This status cannot be changed unilaterally by any single decision, neither by the chairman of the forum, nor by anyone else," the Foreign Ministry noted.

"Russia was among the first to directly and openly support the immediate resumption of South Africa's work in the G20.