Russian-Japanese dialogue on Arctic Region frozen — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Arctic dialogue between Russia and Japan has been frozen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated in his statements, Russia remains open to a dialogue with all the constructively disposed foreign partners, seeking after mutually beneficial cooperation in the Arctic, even in the current geopolitical situation. Regrettably, we cannot say this about official Tokyo that took the extremely adverse position in respect of our country in the context of the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said.

"As a consequence, the intergovernmental dialogue on the Arctic problems remains frozen within the framework of Russian tit-for-tat measures. When the Japanese side will be ready to renounce the anti-Russian course, it would be then possible to study in detail opportunities of establishing cooperation in northern latitudes, including in such areas as energy and transport," the ministry added.