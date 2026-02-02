Russia, China to hold cross years of cooperation in educational sphere in 2026-2027

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a resolution on organizing Cross Years of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the area of education in 2026-2027, according to the relevant document published on the official portal of legal information.

"In order to further develop Russian-Chinese relations and expand bilateral ties in the field of education, the Years of Russian-Chinese Cooperation in Education will be held in 2026-2027," the document says.

The government has been instructed to set up an organizing committee and when it is formed to offer all necessary assistance to it.

The organizing committee will be tasked to draw a plan of events, establish cooperation with the Chinese side, as well as with Russian federal and regional power bodies.