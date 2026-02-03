MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Group of Seven countries issued loans worth nearly $40 billion from Russia’s immobilized assets, Ukraine’s finance ministry said.

"The major source of state budget financing in 2025 was ERA loans from the G7 countries in the amount of $37.9 billion, which are categorized as public debt, as well as financing from the European Union worth $12.1 billion," it said.

EU countries earlier made a decision to provide Ukraine 90 billion euro in financing in 2026-2027.

Ukraine’s budget has been deficit-ridden for several years. Kiev's authorities have acknowledged more than once that they can finance only defense-related needs while all other spheres are financed from foreign aid. Most of the funds are allocated to Kiev by the West as loans. According to Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov, Ukraine will cease to exist as a state without Western loans.