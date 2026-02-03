Russian stock indices up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 0.64% to 2,786.15 points in the course of Tuesday's main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.69% to 1,140.14 points. The yuan rate rose 9 kopecks to 11.09 rubles.

"The MOEX Index returned to growth today, approaching 2,800 points. Investors are awaiting the resumption of negotiations on Ukraine. Commodity assets, including oil and precious metals, have completed their correction and are rebounding. The ruble is gradually weakening," said Alexander Shepelev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

According to Maxim Abramov, analyst at FINAM, the top performers on the stock market were shares of Kamaz (+5.37%), Seligdar (+4.39%), Inarktika (+3.16%), Rostelecom (+2.95%), Moscow Exchange (+2.35%), Mechel (+2.21%), VK (+1.84%), Polyus (+1.83%), LSR (+1.83%), and MMK (+1.76%). According to him, the leading decliners were TGK-1 (-2.97%), OGK-2 (-1.52%), M.Video (-1.49%), Genetico (-1.3%), VTB (-0.81%), Unipro (-0.61%), En Plus Group (-0.61%), Lukoil (-0.42%), and Mosenergo (-0.42%).

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for February 4 is 2,750-2,850 points. The short-term forecast for the ruble to yuan exchange rate is 11-11.3 rubles, and for the dollar - 76-78 rubles. According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Index will fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Wednesday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan rates is 76-78 rubles, 89-91 rubles, and 10.9-11.4 rubles, respectively.