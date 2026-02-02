Iran has no intent to ship nuclear stockpiles to third countries — Ayatollah’s advisor

TUNIS, February 3. /TASS/. Iran does not intend to ship its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium to third countries as part of a potential nuclear deal with the US, Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Al Mayadeen.

"There is no reason to ship stored materials outside of Iran," he said, responding to a proposal. "Iran does not intend to export its nuclear stockpiles abroad."

Shamkhani also stated Iran is not attempting to extract enriched uranium from under rubble and does not know its quantity. "The amount of enriched uranium remains unknown, as the stockpiles have been buried under debris. There are currently no initiatives to extract it, considering the associated risks," he said, adding that negotiations are ongoing with the IAEA regarding access and assessment.