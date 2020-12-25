Russia ranks third in the world by number of CCTV cameras

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia is ranked third in the world after China and the United States by the number of video surveillance cameras installed. According to the study by the TelecomDaily information analytical agency, there are 93 cameras per 1,000 people in Russia.

Currently, there are about 13.5 million cameras in Russia, while there are 200 million and 50 million cameras in China and the United States respectively.

In terms of the number of cameras per 1,000 people, the US ranks first (152.8 cameras), followed by China (143.6) and Russia (93.2), the study notes.

In general, the cloud video surveillance market in the world remains one of the fastest growing IT segments. In 2019, its volume was $1.55 billion and by the end of 2020 it is expected to amount to $1.83 billion. By 2024, this market will reach $2.75 billion and will almost double in five years.

Video surveillance market in Russia

At the end of 2019, in Russia, the market volume exceeded 2.76 bln rubles ($37.2 mln), having increased by one third compared to 2018. According to preliminary forecasts, the market will earn 3.53 billion rubles ($47.6 mln) by the end of 2020 and by 2024, revenues in this sector will soar 2.3 times, to 6.36 billion rubles ($85.7 mln), TelecomDaily notes.

According to forecasts for 2020, slightly less than 90% of revenue in this segment was generated by B2B companies. Individuals contributed about 9%, public sector (B2G) accounted for 1.4% and B2B2C clients - for 1.1%. Russia’s digital services provider Rostelecom is the leader in the retail market (86%). It is followed by the Invideon company (5%), telecom operator MTS and MGTS(2%) and Novotelecom (1.5%). The rest of the companies control 5.3% of the total.