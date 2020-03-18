CCTV cameras track down over 200 self-isolation violators in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. CCTV cameras of Moscow’s Safe City system have revealed more than 200 people who have violated the coronavirus self-isolation rules, head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow Directorate Oleg Baranov said at a meeting in the Moscow City Duma on Wednesday.

"This system (Safe City) has shown its effectiveness in monitoring citizens’ compliance with quarantine regulations. More than 200 citizens who had committed violations have been identified," he said.

According to Baranov, the Safe City cameras helped solve 4,000 crimes in 2019, while eight people wanted by the police were detained. The efficiency of the system is growing by 15-20% annually.

He stressed that 178,000 cameras had been installed in Moscow to date, adding that another 9,000 would be installed in 2020.

In a situation when there are serious risks of the infection spread in the city and a high alert regime is in effect, staying in hospital is mandatory for those who have acute respiratory infection symptoms if there are reasons to believe that they could have contracted the coronavirus infection. The hospitalization lasts 14 days. That is the length of the incubation period of the new virus.