Russian constitutional vote may be postponed due to threats to public health

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution, set to be held on April 22, may be postponed due to threats to the public health amid the coronavirus spread, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said at the commission’s meeting on Wednesday.

"Ensuring people’s health and safety is our priority," she pointed out. "It is not our intention to hold the nationwide vote on April 22 no matter what. If threats to the public’s health and safety arise by April 22, it will be postponed to another date," Pamfilova added.