Putin signs decree on holding nationwide voting on constitutional amendments on April 22

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the nationwide voting on constitutional amendments on April 22, 2020, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"In conformity with parts 2 and 3 of article 2 of the Russian law on the amendment to the Russian Constitution ‘On improving regulation of certain issues of the organization and functioning of public authority,’ I hereby resolve: To hold the nationwide voting on amendments to the Russian constitution on April 22, 2020; To put to voting the following question: ‘Do you approve the amendments to the Russian constitution?," the document reads.