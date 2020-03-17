Putin signs decree on holding nationwide voting on constitutional amendments on April 22

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the nationwide voting on constitutional amendments on April 22, 2020, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.
"In conformity with parts 2 and 3 of article 2 of the Russian law on the amendment to the Russian Constitution ‘On improving regulation of certain issues of the organization and functioning of public authority,’ I hereby resolve: To hold the nationwide voting on amendments to the Russian constitution on April 22, 2020; To put to voting the following question: ‘Do you approve the amendments to the Russian constitution?," the document reads.
The nationwide voting on the constitutional amendments will take place on April 22 only if the coronavirus situation does not worsen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with Chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova, the video footage of which was broadcast by the Rossiya-24 television channel.
The Kremlin press service reported earlier that the president had signed a decree convening the nationwide voting on the amendments to the constitution on April 22.
"We will organize voting only if the situation allows to hold such events," Putin stated, adding that the most important thing that matters is "people’s lives and health."