Juan Antonio Samaranch re-elected as IOC vice president

MILAN /Italy/, February 4. /TASS/. Spain's Juan Antonio Samaranch Salisachs has been re-elected as vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the press service reported.

Samaranch was elected for a second consecutive four-year term. He has served as vice president of the organization since 2022. He previously held the same position from 2016 to 2020.

The Spaniard is 66 years old and is the son of the seventh IOC president, Juan Antonio Samaranch, who led the committee from 1980 to 2001. Samaranch Salisachs is one of four IOC vice presidents, alongside Morocco's Nawal El Moutawakel, Argentina's Gerardo Werthein, and Belgium's Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant. Samaranch Salisachs was a candidate in the 2025 IOC presidential election, which Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe won.