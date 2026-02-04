Ivanov voluntarily steps down from his post as special presidential envoy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Sergey Ivanov himself expressed his desire to step down from his post as Russian special presidential envoy on environmental protection, ecology, and transport, so President Vladimir Putin signed a decree relieving him of this position, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Sergey Borisovich himself expressed this desire, and therefore the decree was signed," he explained.

Ivanov, who turned 73 on January 31, had held this position since August 2016. Previously, he was head of the Russian presidential administration. Earlier in his career, he served as first deputy prime minister, defense minister, and Russian Security Council secretary. Ivanov is also a permanent member of the Russian Security Council.