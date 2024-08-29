CSTO warns of continued geopolitical instability globally

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Uncertainty in the global geopolitical situation isn't going anywhere for now as the collective West continues to try to preserve its dominance by igniting new hotbeds of tensions, Chief of Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Andrey Serdyukov said at a briefing.

"The geopolitical situation will stay tense in strategic terms amid simmering regional conflicts. Western actions will be provocative in nature as the West will seek to preserve its dominance and ignite new hotbeds of escalation globally," he said.

Amid the backdrop of the latest threats and challenges, a training layout for the military-political and military-strategic situation in 2024 was developed based on potential scenarios in the CSTO zone of responsibility, Serdyukov said. In it, the focus for this year is on the Central Asian region of collective security, he added.