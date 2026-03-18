Orban cites 'economic blackmail' for negative view of Zelensky in Hungary

LONDON, March 18. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told GB News that public sentiment toward Vladimir Zelensky in Hungary is negative. Orban attributed this to what he described as "economic blackmail" and demands from Kiev that directly conflict with Budapest's national interests.

"In Hungary his reputation is not very high. The reason is that he has requests or demands, which are very much against the interest of the Hungarians," Orban said.

"The first is he is blackmailing us to stop to buy cheap Russian oil, which is totally against our interests. Now he cut off the pipeline [through which] we deliver Russian oil to Hungary. This is [taken] absolutely negatively here in Hungary," the Hungarian Prime Minister noted.

"The second is [that] he would like to get more money from the European Union, including Hungary. We do not like to give our money to Ukraine. The third one that he would like to see Ukraine in the European Union. We disagree with that. We think that the European Union and Ukraine should have good relations, even a strategic partnership, but no membership," Orban stated.

Finally, he mentioned Zelensky's demand that Hungary "should accept on a moral basis that this war is our war," which is not.

"So, these are the conflict points we disagree with him on. We are the only country in Europe which is ready to say it publicly, regardless of what his hero position in the Western media or at home," the Hungarian prime minister concluded.