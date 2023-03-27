NATO special forces units launch joint exercises in Moldova

CHISINAU, March 27. /TASS/. Joint Combined Exchange Training exercises involving units of special forces from Great Britain, Moldova, Romania and the United States kicked off in training centers in Moldova, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The exercises are being held for the four countries’ special forces to exchange experience and improve interoperability," the ministry said in a statement. "The soldiers will practice shooting and parachute jumping as well as field maneuvers," it added.

The drills will last until April 7. Moldovan citizens have been warned about the movement of military hardware on roads across the country during that period.

Moldova, a neutral country under its Constitution, cooperates with NATO armies in line with an individual partnership plan. There is a NATO liaison office in the country.