Russian air defenses intercept 51 Ukrainian drones over regions overnight

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses destroyed and intercepted 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions in the early hours of Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attacks on facilities in Russia with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were thwarted as on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 51 Ukrainian UAVs, including 18 over the Tambov Region, 16 over the Belgorod Region, four over each of the Bryansk, Lipetsk and Oryol regions, as well as three over the Voronezh Region and one over the Kursk Region. One more Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.