Russia doing every effort toward peace in Middle East — embassy in Iran

Earlier, the Russian embassy said it continued to operate normally following the Israeli attack on Iran, adding that there were no reports about any injured Russian citizens

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Tehran offered condolences to the families of Iranian servicemen who were killed in last night’s Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic and reiterated that Russia seeks to contribute to restoring peace in the Middle East.

"The embassy expresses condolences to the families of Iranian servicemen killed as a result of provocative Israeli actions last night. <…> Russia has always advocated peace and tranquility in the region as we resort to every diplomatic means that we have at our disposal toward that goal," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian embassy said it continued to operate normally following the Israeli attack on Iran, adding that there were no reports about any injured Russian citizens.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but that Israel only caused limited damage as the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact. Iran’s Army said at least two Iranian servicemen were killed in the attack.

On October 1, the Islamic Republic launched a massive missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel would then only be expanded.

