Israel delivers strikes on Iranian military targets outside populated areas — US official

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. Israeli forces have delivered air strikes on numerous military targets in Iran outside of residential areas without any participation by the US, a high-ranking US official told journalists during a special briefing about the attack.

"Tonight, Israel carried out a direct military response against Iran. Specifically, Israel conducted precision airstrikes against multiple military targets across Iran, outside populated areas. United States was not a participant in this military operation," the official said. "President and his national security team, of course, worked with the Israelis over recent weeks to encourage Israel to conduct a response that was targeted and proportional, low risk of civilian harm," he said, stressing that it was precisely what had transpired.

According to the official, last week, US President Joe Biden "discussed the overall situation with Prime Minister Netanyahu." "He encouraged the prime minister to design a response that served to deter further attacks against Israel while reducing risk of further escalation. And that is our objective. It's Israel's objective, as well," he asserted.

The official reiterated that the US "did not participate in this military operation." "I would just say, I'll leave it to the Israelis to describe the scope and breadth of their response this evening. It was extensive. It was targeted. It was precise. It was against military targets across Iran. It was in multiple waves, very carefully prepared," he added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks."

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claimed that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel said that Iran only launched about 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted.

The Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.