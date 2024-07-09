Trade turnover between Russia, UAE hits almost $11.4 bln in 2023 — PM Mishustin

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Mutual trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached almost 1 trillion rubles ($11.4 bln) in 2023, hitting a record level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The United Arab Emirates have become Innoprom’s partner country this time, which emphasizes the particular nature of the Russian-Emirati friendly relations. Last year’s mutual trade turnover reached a record level, having approached 1 trillion rubles," he said at the international industrial trade fair Innoprom.

The countries that take part in the forum, are connected by many years of friendship and fruitful cooperation, which enable them to increase the number of major joint projects in meaningful areas for the benefit of the peoples of those states, PM added.

The international industrial trade fair Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg on July 8-11. TASS is the general information agency of the event.