BEIRUT, October 27. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets attacked at least two areas in southern suburbs of Beirut, where Hezbollah facilities are located, a source in the local civil defense service told TASS.

At least five air strikes were made in twenty minutes, the source said. "The raid started with attacks against the Al Hadath suburb," he noted. "Explosions were also heard in the Bourj El Barajneh refugee camp located on the road to the Beirut international airport," the source added.