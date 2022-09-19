Three Turkish banks still allow cash withdrawals from Mir cards

ANKARA, September 19. /TASS/. Three large Turkish banks Halkbank, Ziraat Bankasi, and VakifBank still allow withdrawing Turkish lira from bank cards of the Russian Mir payment system, according to TASS correspondent.

It was reported earlier that Turkish banks Is Bankasi and Denizbank suspended withdrawal of the Turkish lira from bank cards of the Russian Mir payment system.

Halk TV channel reported earlier on Monday that Turkey’s largest private bank Is Bankasi has suspended the work with Russia’s payment system Mir. The decision followed statements on possible sanctions by the US Department of the Treasury against foreign financial institutions that accept Mir cards, according to the channel.

The US Department of the Treasury said last week it was ready to dish out more sanctions for supporting Moscow’s attempts to expand the use of its Mir payment system outside the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, the National Payment Card System’s chief executive, Vladimir Komlev, has been put on a US blacklist.