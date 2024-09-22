Russian aviation hit 20 areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian warplanes hit areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops near 20 settlements in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region and 13 settlement in the Sumy Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Russian aircraft, artillery and land troops struck areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops and weapons of the 22nd, 41st, 61st, and 115th mechanized, 17th tank, 80th and 95th assault army brigades, 36th marine brigade and 1st National Guard brigade, as well as 103rd and 129th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Guyevo, Kozachya Loknya, Kolmakov, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Melovoy, Malaya Obukhovka, Medvezhye, Novy Put, Novaya Sorocjina, Novoivanovka, Orlovka, Plekhovo, Russkore Porechnoye, Sverdlikovo, Pravda, Tolsty Lug, Cherkasskaya Konopelka, and Yuzhny," it said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, Russia tactical aviation and missile troops hit areas of deployment and reserves of the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 22nd, 41st, and 115th mechanized, 82nd assault bridages, 1st National Guard brigade, 1004th, 103rd, 110th, and 116th territorial defense brigades near the settlements Belopolye, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Bondarevshchina, Glukhov, Zhuravka, Obody, Peremoga, Pavlovka, Rechki, Radkovka, Sumy, Shalygino, and Khoten in the Sumy Region.