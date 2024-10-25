Moldova's Central Election Commission approves results of EU accession referendum

CHISINAU, October 25. /TASS/. Moldova's Central Election Commission has approved the results of the October 20 referendum on EU accession, in which the difference of opinion was 0.7 percentage points in favor of supporters of European integration, the press service said.

"The turnout at the constitutional referendum met the necessary conditions. A total of 749,719 voters voted in favor [of joining the EU], 739,155 voted against. A total of 1,488,874 ballots were recognized as valid," CEC Chairwoman Angelika Karaman said, reading out the draft resolution. It was adopted unanimously. The decision will now be sent to the Constitutional Court for approval.

The referendum was held at the same time as Moldova's presidential election. Observers note that the plebiscite is intended to help President Maya Sandu win re-election for a second term amid an economic crisis and opposition protests.