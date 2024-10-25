Guterres, Putin discuss international financial system — UN secretary-general's office

UNITED NATIONS, October 25. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia to discuss the international financial system.

"The secretary-general and the president also discussed the questions of development and the international financial system," a statement from the UN chief’s office said.

"The secretary-general and the president also discussed the situation in the Middle East, in particular the absolute need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the need to avoid a further regional escalation," the statement said.