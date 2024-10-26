Four Ukrainian drones downed over Russia’s Lipetsk region

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed four Ukrainian drones in the skies over the Lipetsk Region on Saturday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"From 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Moscow time (11:50 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. GMT - TASS) on October 26, more attempts by the Kiev regime to conduct terrorist attacks against facilities on Russian soil using fixed-wing UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles — TASS) were thwarted. Air defense forces on duty destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Lipetsk Region," the ministry specified.