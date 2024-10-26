Georgian Dream party winning elections with 55.3% of votes – electoral commission

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. The Georgian Dream, which is the ruling party in Georgia at present, is winning at parliamentary elections with 55.3% of votes, according to data of the Central Electoral Commission after manual counting of votes from 54% polling stations.

The Coalition for Change party is second with 10.53% of votes. The Unity - National Movement party comes third with 9.8%.

The parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. These were the first elections in the country with the use of electronic ballot boxes installed at 74% of polling stations and covering almost 90% of voters.