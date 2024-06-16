Putin made it clear that conditions for peace in Ukraine will be set by Russia — opinion

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear to the world community that conditions for settlement talks on the Ukrainian conflict are set by Russia, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"Our president gave to understand to our enemies that conditions for the negotiating process will be set by Russia, but not by a terrorist country with the illegitimate president. Ukraine must implement conditions set by our country and only in this case it will be possible to talk about the beginning of a negotiating process. But, judging by their current realities and actions done by the Ukrainian side, we understand that Ukraine is not interested in any peace," he said, adding that Kiev doesn’t want to lose its sources of incomes and cares little about people’s lives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with senior officials of the Russian foreign ministry on June 14 that a peace solution to the Ukrainian conflict is impossible without Russia’s participation and an honest dialogue with it. He said that the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland would be reduced to general rhetoric and a new batch of accusations against Russia.