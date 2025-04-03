US should respect commitments on Russia’s diplomatic property — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Washington must fulfill its obligations regarding Russian diplomatic property under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated in an interview with International Life magazine.

"Among bilateral irritants, the outrageous situation involving unlawful US retention of six Russian state properties - all protected by diplomatic immunity - requires urgent resolution," the deputy minister emphasized. "The Americans must take steps to comply with their obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," he added.

Ryabkov noted that Moscow has repeatedly raised this issue with Washington. "We will continue hammering this point. They should not assume this matter sits on the back burner for us - quite the opposite is true," the diplomat concluded.