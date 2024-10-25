Russian Pacific Fleet ships return home after joint drills with Chinese Navy

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Pacific Fleet ships has returned to Vladivostok after joint drills and patrols with the Chinese Navy in the Asia-Pacific region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The crews of the Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs have returned to Vladivostok after participating in the Russian-Chinese naval exercise and joint patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region," the press office said in a statement.

The joint naval task force of Russia and China departed from Vladivostok on September 21. The destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi and the integrated supply ship Taihu represented the Chinese Navy in the drills. In the Sea of Okhotsk, the joint naval group held the Beibu/Interaction 2024 drills, conducted artillery firings and exercises with the use of air defense and anti-submarine warfare weapons, it said.

After that, the naval task force formed a tactical group that launched the fourth Russian-Chinese patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. The joint patrol covered the northern and western parts of the Pacific Ocean. The crews practiced air defense and anti-submarine defense and rescue at sea, the press office said.

Over 34 days of their deployment in distant waters, the warships Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs covered about 8,000 nautical miles and practiced more than 10 combat exercises, employing artillery, anti-submarine and air defense weapons, it said.