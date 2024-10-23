BRICS states to increase turnover of precious metals based on common quality standards

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The BRICS countries intend to increase the turnover of precious metals between the member states of the association, as they announced in the Kazan Declaration of the 16th BRICS summit.

"We support efforts to increase the turnover of precious metals within BRICS based on common quality standards," the document says.

The parties noted that they support the Kimberley Process, the international organization for certification of diamonds "as the sole global intergovernmental certification scheme, regulating trade in rough diamonds."

The BRICS countries "acknowledge the launch of the Informal BRICS Cooperation Platform with the participation of African diamond-mining nations to ensure free trade in rough diamonds and the sustainable development of the global diamond industry," the document says.

The BRICS countries welcomed the UAE’s efforts as chair of the Kimberly Process for 2024.