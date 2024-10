BELGOROD, October 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have attacked seven districts in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past day, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 88 rounds of munitions were fired, the majority of them at the Shebekino Municipal District.

Three people were injured in the attacks, they are receiving medical aid, the governor said.