TASHKENT, October 27. /TASS/. Elections to the Legislative Chamber, the lower house of the Uzbek parliament, and to local councils of people’s deputies will be held in Uzbekistan.

The elections will be held for the first time under a mixed and not a majority one electoral system. Seventy-five out of 150 lawmakers will be elected from single-mandate districts, while the other half will be elected according to party rosters.