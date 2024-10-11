Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia refuse to be involved in Israeli attack on Iran — WSJ

NEW YORK, October 11. /TASS/. Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia warned Washington that they do not want their military infrastructure and airspace to be used by American or Israeli forces for offensive operations against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported citing Arab officials.

According to the officials, Tehran warned via secret diplomatic channels that "oil-rich Gulf countries and other US allies in the Middle East" will become targets for its strikes, if their territories or airspace are used for an attack on Iran. The warning was received by Joran, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where US troops are deployed, among other countries.

The sources pointed out that there is a risk of damage to the Gulf countries’ oil infrastructure, as well as US military facilities and servicemen in the region.