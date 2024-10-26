Iranian death toll from Israeli attack rises to four as two wounded soldiers die — media

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. The number of Iranian servicemen killed in the latest Israeli attack has risen to four, IRNA news agency reported.

According to it, two Iranian servicemen who were wounded in the attack died on Saturday evening.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but that Israel only caused limited damage as the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact. Iran’s Army previously said at least two Iranian servicemen were killed in the attack.