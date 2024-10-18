Economic growth to be in Russia, China, India and Saudi Arabia — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin forecasts that economies of Russia, China, India and Saudi Arabia will demonstrate growth, while it will be advanced in African and Southeast Asian nations.

"Growth, positive growth will be in such strong countries as China, India, positive growth will be in Russia, Saudi Arabia, but countries of Southeast Asia and Africa will demonstrate advanced growth," Putin said at the meeting with heads of BRICS countries mass media.

"Forming of new centers of development" is the sign of time, the Russian leader said. "This development, in the opinion of experts I trust, to whose opinion I listen, it will objectively go in the first instance in BRICS member-countries; the so-called Global South, Southeast Asia, and Africa," Putin noted.